Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Warriors rugby team not only made their debut at the new Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday Night, they recorded their first victory in franchise history.

The Whippy brothers converted on six tries between them in an 80-12 route over visiting Alberta.

Josh Whippy would later fracture his leg. It was an injury that cut the game short in front of 3,143 fans.