Man in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck at Bear River Lodge

COALVILLE – A man has been air-lifted to a Salt Lake City hospital in critical condition after deputies say he was stabbed in the neck after “bumping into” a man at the Bear River Lodge on Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s office, the 9-1-1 call came in just before 10 a.m. where witnesses reported a stabbing at the small convenience store 48 miles east of Kamas.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they managed to take the weapon away from the suspect and detained him while they waited for Uinta County Sheriff Deputies to arrive.

The victim is a 62-year-old male who was originally transported towards an Evanston hospital in a “private vehicle” before being taken the rest of the way by emergency services. Later Deputies say he was later air-lifted to a Salt Lake hospital.

According to witness statements, deputies say the man had been shopping at the small convenience store with his family from the Salt Lake Valley when he “bumped into” the 45-year-old male from Wyoming.

Witnesses say an argument ensued and at some point, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck.

Lt. Wright says the store is likely still closed while investigators continue to question “over a dozen witnesses.”