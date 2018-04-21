× Jazz take 2-1 series lead over Thunder; Rubio has monster night

SALT LAKE CITY – Ricky Rubio had a triple-double to lead the Utah Jazz to a 115-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 Saturday night.

Rubio scored 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to give the Jazz a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The last Jazz player to record a triple-double in the playoffs was John Stockton in 2001.

Other Utah starters also contributed.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell had 22 points, and Joe Ingles hit five three pointers to finished with 21. Center Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 4 is Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.