Holladay Apollo Burger temporarily shut down following kitchen fire

HOLLADAY – Owners say their local Apollo Burger will be closed for a few days while they repair the restaurant following a fire Friday night.

The United Fire Authority responded to the kitchen fire at Apollo Burger near 2200 East, Murray Holladay Road around 9:30 p.m.

Crews say some grease caught fire at the grill area and they were forced to attack the blaze from the drive-through window and the front door.

While UFA says the fire was put out quickly, their crews stayed at the scene for a while longer to make sure it didn’t flare up again.

“We have to make sure the fire didn’t extend into the structure which often they do in situations like this,” said Battalion Chief Dwane Woolsey with the Unified Fire Authority. “We typically pull some of the ceiling where the vent goes out and run around with the thermal imaging camera to make sure we don’t have any hot spots that are lingering before we leave the scene.”

Fire officials say the building was empty when they arrived and no one was injured.

The damages are estimated at anywhere between $5,000 and $20,000 and they say the building will require the repairs before it is able to reopen.