Weekend Planner
-
Weekend Planner
-
Tens of thousands celebrate Easter weekend at Utah’s Little Sahara
-
Luz de las Naciones celebrates cultures, stories from Latin America
-
Hot off dunk contest win, Donovan Mitchell bowls for charitable cause
-
Is there any race too challenging for this ultra marathon runner?
-
-
Police share emotional photo of officer saying goodbye to dying K-9
-
Busy Presidents Day weekend expected at Zion National Park
-
Utah wrestlers grapple in lights-out bouts after power outage in St. George
-
St. Patrick’s Day DUI blitz starts Friday night
-
Some Spanish Fork residents welcome festival of colors, others leave town in response
-
-
Second US fertility clinic reports egg storage tank malfunction
-
Suspected poacher mauled, eaten by lions in South Africa
-
Utah gymnastics team ranked second in the country