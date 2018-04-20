Wanted with Scott Mckane: Bank robberies, electronics theft and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with two suspects who allegedly robbed a bank in Salt Lake City. In a video the suspects can be seen putting on masks, approaching a teller, and demanding cash. Anyone with information on the suspects can contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.

Sandy police asked for the public's help identifying two suspects. The first allegedly robbed a bank with a handgun and left the scene in a red-colored SUV. Police said the suspect had security ink cartridges passed to him, which went off shortly after he left the bank. He may have suffered burns from the ink cartridges going off, and red dye most likely got onto his clothing.

The second suspect out of Sandy allegedly stole a car from a 7-Eleven parking lot, after finding a set of keys on the ground. Anyone with identifying information on either suspect is urged to call the Sandy Police Department at (801) 568-7200.

The Springville Police Department released a video of a suspect who they said stole a package from a porch. Anyone with information can contact (801) 489-9421.

The Unified Police Department (UPD) released surveillance stills of two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing electronic devices at a Subway store. Tips can be submitted to UPD at (801) 743-7000.