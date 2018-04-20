Utah Jazz fans will decorate Vivint Smart Home Arena in red rock inspired T-shirts for Game 3

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena for the first Jazz home game of the 2018 playoffs will be part of the decorations.

Jazz Spokesperson Frank Zang says it’s part of the extra push the whole organization gives during the playoffs.

“Like the team, we want to up our game as well,” Zang said.

Jazz staff spent their lunch break putting color-coordinated T-shirts on every one of the 18,306 seats. The shirts will turn the arena into a giant representation of the red-rock color scheme on the new “city edition” jerseys the Jazz wore during the 2017-18 season.

All dressed up and ready to party ❤️🧡💛 pic.twitter.com/txlmN6QIK5 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 20, 2018

Saturday also marks the first home playoff game in the newly-renovated arena, with the Jazz competing at a higher level than anyone expected when the season began.

“We’re proud of our team and we’re proud of our state,” Zang said.

The Jazz are tied 1-1 in the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning Game 2. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. MDT.