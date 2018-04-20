× ‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack arrested in connection with alleged sex cult

NEW YORK — Actress Allison Mack, best known for her role on the TV show “Smallville”, was arraigned in court Friday following an arrest for charges relating to sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Fox News reports Mack was arrested for her efforts on behalf of an alleged sex cult run by Keith Raniere.

Fox News reports Raniere is the co-founder of the alleged cult, which calls itself a self-help organization. He is accused of keeping numerous women as slaves and branding his initials onto their skin.

Mack appeared in the “Smallville” TV series from 2001-2011.

“I have no comment on the arrest this afternoon of Allison Mack,” a rep for the star told Fox News.

The indictment alleges Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was in fact a cult that exploited the victims both sexually and for their labor.

