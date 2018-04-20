Recipe: Cilantro Lime Chicken Street Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah just isn't ready to start warming up. So, until that warm weather starts to come around, these delicious Cilantro Street Tacos from Cooking with Ruthie are sure to take you someplace warm. Check out the recipe below.

Cilantro Street Tacos

Ingredients:

Slow Cooker Cilantro Lime Chicken:

1 (21 oz) jar medium or mild salsa

Juice of one lime

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 (1.25 oz) package taco seasoning

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped (optional)

4-6 chicken breasts

Street Tacos:

1 cup black beans

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

¼ cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons cojita cheese

12 mini white corn tortillas

lime wedges and salsa to serve

Directions:

Slow cooker Cilantro Lime Chicken:

Combine chicken ingredients in slow cooker on low for six hours or on high for three hours.

Street Tacos:

Shred chicken, place on a roll or tortilla, and top with the sauce from the slow cooker. In a small saucepan, combine black beans, lime juice and chili powder. Cook for four to five minutes over medium heat to warm, stirring occasionally. Heat a skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat, warm and lightly toast corn tortillas; hold warm. To assemble the street tacos, layer: chicken, black beans, red onion, cilantro and a sprinkle of cojita cheese inside two corn tortillas. Serve warm and enjoy!

For more, visit www.cookingwithruthie.com.