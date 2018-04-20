× Police: Couple accused of premeditated hammer attack wanted to teach the man a lesson

ST. GEORGE — A couple accused of brutally attacking a man with a hammer in the desert and robbing him last Saturday reportedly told police the reason for the attack was to teach the man a lesson, St. George News reports.

Sasha Michelle Davis, 20, and Kade Robert Shearer, 21, are accused of luring a 40-year-old man to a remote area of Washington County along Turkey Farm Road, attacking him with a hammer and a stun gun, tying him up and stealing his wallet, phone and a car. Police found them a day later hiding in a home in Cedar City.

A possible motive for the attack was contained within the probable cause statement filed by Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Wesley Licalzi in support of the warrantless arrest. Police said detectives determined the attack was premeditated after interviewing the suspects and the alleged victim.

Shearer told police he attacked the alleged victim because of sexual misconduct between that man and Davis.

“Kade (Shearer) stated it was his fault,” the deputy wrote in his sworn statement, “but he assaulted the victim because of what he had allegedly done to Sasha (Davis) as well as threatening his family.”

The alleged victim told police he and Davis were seeing each other while Davis was dating Shearer but he, the alleged victim, and she had a “falling out” a week-and-a-half before the attack.

