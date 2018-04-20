× ‘Our sincerest apologies and condolences’ – American Fork Police seize 35 pounds of pot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork Police announced the seizure of 35 pounds of marijuana this week, and they offered a tongue-in-cheek apology for doing so just before 4/20 – a day of celebration for cannabis enthusiasts.

“Unfortunately, this may ruin tomorrow for a lot of people (04/20.) Our sincerest apologies and condolences if we have disrupted any plans,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said the seized marijuana has an estimated street value of $56,000.

“Our officers are thrilled to have prevented this from being sold in our community!,” the Facebook post said.