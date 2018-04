Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Students from several Utah schools are participating in walkouts Friday as part of a nationwide "day of action" in protest of gun violence.

The walkouts are being held on the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School, in which 12 students and a teacher were killed.

According to the Utah School Walkout website, most of the participants agreed to walk out of their respective schools at 10 a.m.

A rally at the Utah State Capitol is scheduled for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday.



Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.