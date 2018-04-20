Hearts 4 Paws: Chewy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Chewy, a two-year-old Schnauzer mix. He is a big sweetheart that loves being around people and is looking to find a forever home.

He learns very quickly and loves to please people. He's crate trained and is working hard on house training. Chewy loves going on walks, car rides and playing with his toys.

Cats and dogs of all sizes and types are no problem for Chewy and neither are children. He's such a friendly puppy who just loves to play. Since he's a Schnauzer Terrier, he also has a low amount of shedding.

Anyone interested in adopting him should go to the www.hearts4paws.org website and fill out an application. His adoption fee is $200 and he is already neutered, microchipped and current on all of his vaccinations.

Hearts 4 Paws will be at the South Jordan Petco this Saturday doing a dog adoption event from 1 pm to 5 pm.