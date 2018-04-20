Dry Creek project in Sandy will mitigate flood risk, expand trail system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah –Improvements are underway along Dry Creek to prevent flooding.

The Dry Creek Improvement Project is bringing some major changes.

“It gets out of mind, out of sight, and we forget that things can get very dangerous, very quick here,” said Tom Ward, the Director of Sandy Public Utilities.

The project will lower Dry Creek’s flood risk by widening the channel.

Crews will remove invasive trees and shrubbery, while adding rocks to reinforce the creek’s banks.

“Mainly it’s a flood control project, but we are taking the opportunity to also build out our trail system,” said Kurt Bradburn, the Mayor of Sandy.

The improvements aimed at eliminating the flood risk are serving two purposes.

The city will create roughly eight miles of trails along the expanded channel.

“Nine years out of 10, there is no water there,” Ward said. “It can be a place for people to recreate and hang out. Then when a flood occurs, it will flow over into that area.”

Currently, Sandy doesn’t have a trail system.

This new path will eventually stretch from the Jordan River area to Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“There’s a lot of growth coming here to Utah, but one of the main reasons people come is to be able to recreate,” Bradburn said.

City leaders hope this project gives Sandy a new and improved look while also eliminating a looming risk.

“It’s only a matter of time before we have one of those 100-year storms here in the valley, and we’re not currently prepared like we should be,” Bradburn said.

By taking care of the issue before a flood hits, the city will be allowed to pursue new developments.

“In order to move forward with any sort of development, we need to make sure that [water] will always stay in the creek,” Ward said.

As the area experiences rapid growth, this project aims to lead Sandy into the future.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete sometime in the fall.