Don’t miss the chance to see Dirk Losander Master of the Art of Levitation live

Dirk Loseander, Master of the Art of Levitation is having his first show at Weber State University tonight at 7:00 pm. The event is open to the public and for just $20 in advance or $25 at the door, you can see this levitation master live in action.

The Society of American Magicians is for anyone who has a desire to learn magic or who knows a little magic and wants to improve their skills. It's a fun group where you can meet other people who love magic as much as you do.

Find tickets and more information visit www.losander.weebly.com.