Authorities give details on road closures, extended UTA service for Salt Lake City Marathon

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of athletes will participate in the Salt Lake City Marathon Saturday, and the event will cause numerous road closures throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police tweeted a map of road closures along with the race routes, with the earliest closures beginning downtown at midnight. See the map embedded below for details:

Early UTA TRAX and Streetcar service will begin just after 4 a.m., and Red and Blue lines will take participants and volunteers to the starting areas of the respective races. UTA will have trains running with increasing frequency leading up to the marathon’s start time.

All marathon participants, staff and volunteers may ride UTA for no charge Saturday. Race bibs and volunteer shirts will counts as proof of fare for Saturday. There are also several bus detours that will be in effect Saturday, click here for complete details on early service and bus detours.

The festivities began Friday with the Quality of Life Expo at Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 South West Temple, and that expo runs until 8 p.m. Friday.

The first event Saturday is the Bike Tour, which begins at 6 a.m. The Wheelchair and Hand Cycle race starts next at 6:20 a.m. and the Marathon and Half Marathon both kick off at 7 a.m. All of those races start at Olympic Legacy Bridge.

Other events include 5 and 10K races (both of which start at 400 South and 900 East), activities for children, a beer garden and more. Click here for the complete schedule of events.