× Woman confronts suspect who stole her purse, man arrested in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah – Police have a suspect in custody after he allegedly stole a woman’s purse and hit her with it in Midvale.

Unified Police said the woman was shopping at Savers thrift store Thursday just before noon.

The store requires customers to check their bags and purses at the front before shopping.

The woman told police when she went back to get her purse, it was gone.

She said she looked outside and saw a man with her bag.

The woman went outside to confront him, he assaulted her with her purse and then ran, according to police.

Police found the suspect at the Brighton Place Apartments near State St. and 6800 S. just after 1 p.m.

The woman is in good condition.