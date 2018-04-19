× Secondary water provider finds ‘slight problem’ in West Point main line

WEST POINT, Utah — West Point City made a Facebook post Thursday morning that points out a “slight problem” with one of their main secondary water lines.

“Apparently, as the lines were becoming pressurized, it was found that someone had bored through (like, all the way through one side and out of the other) one of their main lines. Needless to say, they have had to turn off the water until it can get fixed, which they are hoping is by the end of day today,” the post said.

A representative for Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company said workers discovered the leak Tuesday near 700 N and 1000 W as they were pressurizing the secondary water system, which residents use for watering lawns and gardens.

A posting on the canal company’s website said a contractor bored through a 24-inch steel pipe over the winter.

DWCCC provides secondary water for Clinton, West Point and parts of South Weber, Layton and Kaysville. The leak is only affecting residents of Clinton and West Point.

Rick Smith, the general manager for DWCCC, told FOX 13 they hope to have the pipe repaired Friday.