Saratoga Springs Police looking for three suspects in $300K fraud case

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Saratoga Springs Police have asked for the public’s help in locating three suspects accused of cashing about $300,000 in fraudulent checks in Utah County.

A Facebook post from the Saratoga Springs Police Department said the three suspects have cashed fraudulent checks in Saratoga Springs, Lehi, American Fork and Payson.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the fraud cases is urged to call Saratoga Springs Police at 801-766-6503.