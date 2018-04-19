Recipe: Pressure Cooker Spring Vegetable Farroto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal chef to the stars Jenna McGregor with Food By Jenna stopped by the show today to show us how to make a perfect-for-spring Pressure Cooker Spring Vegetable Farroto. Check out the recipe below!

Pressure Cooker Sring Vegetable Farroto

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

1 large shallot, diced

1/2 cup leeks

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup white wine

1 cup semi-pearled farro

2 1/4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1/2 small lemon, juiced and zested

1 heaping cup frozen peas, sautéed mushrooms, and crisp-tender asparagus

1 heaping tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon mint leaves (optional)

Directions:

Preheat your pressure cooker over medium-high heat (for electric cookers, use the Saute function). Once hot, add the butter and let melt. Add the shallots and leeks and saute for 3 minutes or until translucent. Add the garlic and saute one minute. Add the white wine and let simmer for about three minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the farro and broth and stir. Season with salt and pepper and secure the lid (for electric cookers, turn off the Saute function). Bring up to pressure (high-pressure function for electric cookers) and cook for 10 minutes. Use a natural release. Stir the farro well. Simmer, uncovered, over medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally (for electric cookers, use the Sauté function). If using frozen peas, add during the last minute of cooking. The mixture will begin to thicken up and will continue to thicken as it cools. Add the parmesan cheese and lemon juice and stir well. Taste for seasoning. Toss with your chosen vegetables and fresh herb. Serve warm topped with more fresh herb, lemon zest and parmesan cheese.

Find more at www.foodbyjenna.com or on Instagram @foodbyjenna