Fish for Garbage this Earth Day

Spend this Earth Day, April 21, helping to clean up Utah's gorgeous outdoors. Fish for Garbage is an event started by three Provo men who were just trying to clean up the Provo River.

Since it started, the event has become bigger than they could've imagined. This year, they're expecting a big crowd to come out to the Fish for Garbage event to not only help clean up trash in the river, but also to enjoy the outdoors, have fun, and win loads of cool prizes.

When you participate in Fish for Garbage, the goal is to fill up your basket with garbage. Once you do, you take it to one of the guys and they will then give you a ticket. You can continue this process until they are done, ultimately upping your number of tickets. You then use your tickets to enter yourself to win some of the prizes they have such as a Canadian fishing trip (Trout Camp), a Traeger Grill with all the accessories, local guided fishing trips, and so much more.

For more information on how to get involved in Fish for Trash, visit www.brightonanglers.com