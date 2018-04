× Enter for a chance to win Papa Murphy’s Pizza for 1-Year!

Enter for a chance to win Papa Murphy’s Pizza for 1-Year! Just go to the FOX 13 News Facebook Page, LIKE US and COMMENT on the “Papa Murphy’s Pizza for 1-Year Giveaway” post. One Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected to receive Pizza for 1-year in the form of 52 $10 Papa Murphy Pizza vouchers! Good luck!

For contest rules click here.