Create your own floral wearables for your special day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever thought about making your own wedding florals? It's a romantic idea, purchasing bunches of flowers, spreading everything out before you the night before and building your perfect bouquet with your own hands.

However, Jenevieve Hubbard from Beehive Floral knows first-hand about all the hours on hours of flower sourcing, planning, preparation, design and all-nighters that goes into creating the perfect wedding floral. Not to mention the specific care required of endless buckets of delicate perishable, not to mention expensive flowers. That being said, making your own wedding florals is not usually something she'd recommend to anyone.

Don't get too upset, though, because while you may not want to spend the time and money putting together your own florals, there are ways to incorporate your floral decor into your wedding. Jenevieve suggests keeping it simple and putting together some floral wearables.

Wearables include floral crowns, boutonnieres and corsages, which are all simple and easy ways to create something meaningful for yourself, your bride or groom to be and the people you love. Aside from that, let a professional handle the bouquet and all twenty of those guest table centerpieces.

You can learn more about foraging for floral design and making your own floral wearables by signing up at www.beehivefloralco.com/workshops for one of Jenevieve' monthly Foraged Floristry at Home workshops.

These workshops are geared towards novices and do not require prior experience. We'll learn things about foraging, growing your own cut flowers and the basics of flower arranging.