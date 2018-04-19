City and county reach deal to keep ice rink operating in Provo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO - The worries are over for ice skaters in Provo.

For the past year, many have been concerned that the only ice rink within 40 miles could close.

Since 2017, Provo City and Utah County have been trying to work out a deal to keep it open. Both City and County each owned half, but the County wanted to pull out.

“It was really a big concern,” said Bell Campbell, a 13-year-old aspiring Olympic skater. “It would really change everything,” she said of the Peak Center closing.

It would mean she would have to drive another 45 minutes north to Salt Lake City—a long trip from Santaquin.

“I skate four or five hours a day, five sometimes six days a week,” she added. She attends classes online.

“I wasn’t about to let this venue go; so I’ve been working diligently with the county commissioners,” said Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “I knew we were going to be able to resolve this.”

The rink itself cost just under $10 million. The City will buy out the County’s half and has 50 years to do so. To help with the financial burden, Utah County will provide a $50,000 grant for the next 10 years.

“My dream came alive again,” said an excited Creed Ford, who is just learning to skate. “I really want to go to the Olympics when I grow up.