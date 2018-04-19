× Car crashes into SLC store, hits customer

SALT LAKE CITY — A car crashed into a store in Sugar House and hit a customer Thursday morning.

It happened at Sundance Catalog Outlet, at 2201 S Highland Dr.

According to Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department, it appears the driver’s foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator, which caused the car to drive into the store.

“As they were driving through the store, they did strike a customer in the store. Thankfully, that customer was uninjured and the driver, also thankfully, was uninjured,” Shearer said.

According to Shearer, the driver will not be cited because it appears it was simply an accident.