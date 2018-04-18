× Suspects wanted in Salt Lake City 7-Eleven armed robbery

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in Salt Lake City.

Officers were called to the robbery at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store near North Temple and 1000 W.

Authorities said two Caucasian men in dark hoodies went into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Police said the pair ran a few blocks away to Madsen Park where they allegedly ditched the dark clothing.

Officers said they would like to speak with anyone who may have information at (801) 799-3100.