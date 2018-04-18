Police seek suspect accused of stealing car at Sandy 7-Eleven

SANDY, Utah – Police in Sandy are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a person’s car.

Officers said someone dropped their keys at the 7-Eleven near 10600 S. 700 E. when the suspect allegedly picked them up and stole the person’s car.

The theft happened on April 7 at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect abandoned the car near 6600 S. 700 E.

Authorities said they would like to speak to anyone who may have information at (801) 568-7200.