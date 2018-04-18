One in serious condition after crash closes 3 lanes of NB Bangerter Highway

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person is in serious condition and two others suffered lesser injuries after a crash that closed three lanes of Bangerter Highway Wednesday afternoon.

UDOT first tweeted about the crash at 12600 South and Northbound Bangerter Highway around 2:27 p.m. and stated that the three left lanes of NB Bangerter were closed.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said one person suffered serious injuries while two others were injured but are in good condition. None of the parties involved suffered injuries considered life-threatening.

Further details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.