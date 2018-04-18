One in custody after infant dies in Saratoga Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY, Utah -- Saratoga Springs Police said one person is in custody after the death of an infant in Utah County.

Police confirmed they are investigating the case as a possible homicide.

Neighbors said they saw police, fire and paramedics show up to a condo complex near Redwood Road and Harvest Hills Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Nicole Granados watched as police and a forensics team walked to and from her building.

"I knew it had to have been something pretty bad for all these people to be here, especially forensics—and they've been here for hours and hours," she said.

Wednesday evening, she watched them bring a body bag upstairs. Police confirmed they removed a body from an apartment.

Detective Jason Ruch with Saratoga Springs Police said police were called to the complex between 10:30 and 11 a.m. for the death investigation.

"There has been one arrest made earlier this afternoon," he said.

He couldn't say who was arrested, or what charges that person may face.

However, he said the baby's family is cooperating.

"The next few days will be filled with a lot of different investigators going different places, and trying to fill in the gaps and get this resolved," Det. Ruch explained.

He couldn't confirm how long the baby had been deceased, or how the baby died.

Fox 13 will release updates when they become available.