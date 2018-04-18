Harmons Recipe: Strawberry Mousse Crepe Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf of Harmons Neighborhood Grocer shares her recipe for Strawberry Crunch Cake. To order the ingredients to make this recipe from Harmons CLICK HERE.

Strawberry Mousse Crepe Cake

Ingredients:

Crepes

1 ½ cups milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted, divided

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

1/4 Tbsp salt

Mousse

2 cups strawberries

1⁄2 cup sugar

1⁄8 tsp salt

3/4 cup heavy cream

Coulis

1 lb strawberries

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup powdered sugar

Instructions:

To make the crepes, in a blender, combine the milk, flour, eggs, 3 tablespoons butter, sugar, and salt and blend until smooth.

Heat a 10” nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and swirl to grease the bottom of the pan. Using a 1/4 cup measure, pour batter into the center of the pan. Immediately tilt the pan in a circular motion to coat the entire bottom of the pan with the batter. Cook about 1 minute. Flip the crepe and cook about 30 seconds longer. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

To make the mousse, in a food processor with the blade attachment, add the strawberries, sugar, and salt and puree until smooth. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve to remove the seeds. Beat the cream until stiff peaks form. Fold into strawberry mixture. Chill until serving time.

To make the coulis, in a saucepan over medium heat, add the berries, lemon juice and powdered sugar. Cook until strawberries are broken down and reduced, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and strain through a fine-mesh sieve.

Place 1 crepe on a serving platter. Spread a dollop of strawberry mousse. Place another crepe on top of the mousse. Repeat with the remainder of the crepes and mousse. Drizzle strawberry coulis over the cake, slice and serve.