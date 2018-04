× Governor Herbert requests flags lowered to half-staff in memory of Barbara Bush

SALT LAKE CITY – Governor Gary R. Herbert has requested all flags at state facilities and public grounds to be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and service of Barbara Pierce Bush.

The flags will be lowered until Saturday, April 21.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff as well.

President Donald Trump issued a directive to lower the flags.