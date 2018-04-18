Get a pre-sale code to see Jim Gaffigan’s Salt Lake show

Are you a fan of comedian Jim Gaffigan? Fox 13 viewers are getting a chance to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Just click the link HERE and enter the code COMEDY under the media presale tab. If you would like a chance to win two tickets to see the show Dec 1st at Vivint Smart Home Arena go to facebook.com/fox13theplace .

JIM GAFFIGAN: THE FIXER UPPER TOUR

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1ST AT 8:00 PM

VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

Three-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling father of five, Jim Gaffigan brings The Fixer Upper Tour to the Vivant Smart Home Arena on Saturday, December 1st at 8:00PM. Known around the world for his unique brand of humor, Jim Gaffigan’s stand-up comedy tour largely revolves around fatherhood and Jim’s observations on life. Don’t miss a night full of laughter with Jim Gaffigan on Saturday, December 1st at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Tickets ($35.75 – $59.75) for JIM GAFFIGAN will be available In Person at the Vivint Smart Home Arena Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

ABOUT JIM GAFFIGAN

Jim Gaffigan is a three-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling father of five. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. 2018 will be Gaffigan’s biggest year to date with an astonishing 10 films slated to release or start production, hitting almost every genre including comedy, drama, thriller, fantasy and animated features. Additionally, he will release a new stand up special, NOBLE APE, while also continuing his international arena and theater tour.