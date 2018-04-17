× Three arrested after deadly crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah – Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Monday after a crash that killed one person in Logan.

The Logan Police Department said that Bradley Matthew Thompkins, 25, Jerry Lee Gooding, 26, and the unnamed juvenile were involved in the accident, that killed a 23-year-old male from Cache Valley and injured his mother and sister.

The accident occurred at 400 S. and 100 W. in Logan Monday after a Chevrolet truck hit a Toyota SUV in the intersection.

Police said the collision caused the Toyota to spin multiple times, hit a parked vehicle, and eject the 23-year-old male who died on scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses who were assisting Thompkins, who was driving the truck, stated that the other two occupants of the car had fled the accident.

Police stated that they were able to locate Gooding hiding a block away from the incident. The second runner, identified as the 17-year-old juvenile, was found in a residence close to the crash.

Gooding was allegedly combative and uncooperative with officers, and all three suspects were suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Accident reconstruction teams said they found that the truck driven by Thompkins was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 25 MPH residential area prior to the incident.

Thompkins was booked into the Cache County Jail for criminal automobile homicide, three counts of DUI with serious injury, obstruction of justice, DUI with a minor, and driving on revocation/suspension out of state license.

Charges for Gooding and the 17-year-old were pending at the time of this report.

The names of the crash victims were not released by police pending notification of family members.