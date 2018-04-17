This Utah cycling club is raising awareness to help put an end to child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in five children will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old. Child sex abuse costs Utah taxpayers $1 billion annually. Wheels of Justice is a fun way to address a very serious problem.

Wheels of Justice is a cycling group in which rides to help raise awareness and prevent child abuse. Through various sponsorships and the selling of their top-of-the-line kits, they are able to raise money to donate to this extremely important cause. Greg Hoole, President of Wheels of Justice, ensures that every penny of the money Wheels of Justice raises is donated to two incredible organizations: Prevent Child Abuse Utah and The Children's Justice Center of Salt Lake County.

The Prevent Child Abuse Utah works to prevent child abuse works to prevent child abuse by educating adults and children about things such as appropriate boundaries, healthy relationships, bullying prevention and internet safety. The Children's Justice Center of Salt Lake County is a private-public partnership with the District Attorney's Office that works to assist victims of abuse to navigate the legal system in a way that ensures that they do not experience any additional trauma, which thus empowers victims to become survivors.

The kits that Wheels of Justices sell in order to provide donations to these organizations are custom made by Utah-based DNA Cycling. Through their generous support, the DNA is making top-of-the-line kits available for them to sell at wholesale prices.

By just even wearing the kit while you're cycling is a great way to raise awareness for this cause. You can get your own kit or find more information on their website here.