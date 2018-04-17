SLC’s GREENbike marks big milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The bright green bikes available for sharing in downtown Salt Lake City turn five years old this month.

It was April, 2013 when the non-profit called GREENbike started renting bikes available for anyone to ride from one bike rack to another.

Today, Greenbike marked a specific milestone at their pioneer park station. The station passed thirty thousand total checkouts and check-ins.

The occasion allowed GREENbike Founder and Executive Director Ben Bolte to reflect on the last five years.

"First, we were just trying to get it off the ground, maybe ten stations, 60 bikes. Now we have over 350 bikes at 33 stations. We're funded to expand to nearly double that sometime next year," said Bolte.

Salt Lake City and the Utah Clean Air Partnership supported Greenbike from the start. Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski was on hand to congratulate GREENbike along with the Executive Director of the Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR), Thom Carter.

UCAIR sponsors the Pioneer Park GREENbike station.