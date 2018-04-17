× Remains found in Cache County identified as missing teen

PROVIDENCE CITY, Utah – Authorities identified remains found by a hiker in Cache County Sunday as Kyle Burton, an 18-year-old who went missing on Nov. 28 of last year.

According to Lt. Brian Locke with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Burton’s body was located in the foothills above Providence City.

Burton was last seen in River Heights City and was known to love hiking and the outdoors. An extensive search was conducted by family, friends, local authorities, and volunteers, but he was never found.

“Our condolences go out to the Burton family and those that knew Kyle,” the sheriff’s office wrote, “with thanks to all those that were diligent in putting out posters and continued the search for Kyle.”