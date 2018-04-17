× Eagle Mountain man accused of posting child porn on Tumblr

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An Eagle Mountain man is facing felony charges for allegedly posting images of child pornography on his Tumblr account.

According to a probable cause statement, 18-year-old Isaiah John Weaver admitted to using Tumblr – a “microblogging” and social media service – to view and re-post images of clothed and partially-clothed young girls.

“When asked about re-posting some images [Weaver] stated he did this to find them easier,” the probable cause statement said.

Law enforcement officials served a search warrant at Weaver’s home on Monday as part of an investigation by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Weaver was booked into the Utah County Jail Monday morning. He faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.