West Jordan police warn public of dangers of drowsy driving

WEST JORDAN, Utah – The West Jordan Police Department warned the public of the dangers of drowsy driving Monday, by posting pictures of an accident caused by a fatigued driver.

Citing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the department stated that one in 25 adult drivers reported having fallen asleep while driving in the past 30 days.

West Jordan police posted images of a crash that was caused by a drowsy driver:

“Luckily the driver in this incident was ok and no one else was hurt,” police wrote. “Stay awake and stay safe. If you are tired, stop and take a break, or better yet, don’t drive drowsy at all if you can avoid it.”