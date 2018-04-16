× Two men injured in dirt bike crash in Sand Hollow State Park

HURRICANE, Utah – Two men are injured after a dirt bike crash in Sand Hollow State Park over the weekend.

The St. George News reported one man is in critical condition and the other man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The men in their 20s were riding down the dune together when they hit each other, park manager Laura Melling told the St. George News.

Family members identified one of the men involved as David Steed on Facebook.

Steed’s brother, Sterling, said in the post, “The impact of the crash caused some trauma to the neck and brain stem and the brain began swelling. The extent of the swelling is unknown and tests are being done to determine the extent of the damage.”

The other man has not been identified at this time.

