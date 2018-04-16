× Public input sought on proposed park in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – A disc golf course, climbing boulders, and a bicycle pump track are a few of the features of a proposed outdoor recreation park in the South Hills region of Santa Clara, the St. George News reported.

The Bureau of Land Management is now seeking public input on the Santa Clara Adventure Park project that will be located on about 52 acres by the Santa Clara River south of Old Highway 91. The land for the park will be managed by the BLM through a lease with the city of Santa Clara.

The park proposal includes an improved trailhead with bathrooms and more parking at the Cove Wash trailhead, trails for hiking or running, pavilions, interpretive stations, a disc golf course, climbing boulders and a bicycle skills or pump track.

