One dead after fatal car accident in Logan

LOGAN, Utah – Police investigated a fatal accident that left one person dead in Logan Monday night.

According to Tyson Budge with the Logan Police Department, the incident occurred near 400 S. and 100 W. around 9:01 p.m.

Budge stated that a car was traveling southbound on 100 W., when it hit another vehicle, then rolled. The vehicle that was hit then ran into a parked car.

One person died as a result of the accident. It was unclear which car the deceased person was in.

This is an ongoing story. More updated will be posted as they are made available.