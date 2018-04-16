Neighbors speak about homicide suspect after Tremonton shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONTON, Utah - A man is dead and his landlord is facing homicide charges after a shooting in Box Elder County Monday morning.

The homicide happened in the early morning hours at 3625 West 1000 North in Tremonton.

Carol Ann Jones has lived across the street from the home where the incident occurred since 1977. She recalled waking up to a knock at her door around 7:00 a.m.

"They knocked and rang the doorbell," Jones said. "Me, I was chicken to go to the door, because I didn’t know who it was."

When Jones looked out the window, she said she saw police lights.

"I knew something had happened. I had no idea what," said Jones.

Jones opened the door to find police on her front porch and was shocked to learn what happened.

"I just was sick," she said. I just thought, you know, your heart goes out to anybody in these type of situations."

Jones' neighbor, 30-year-old Brandon Thompson, faces multiple charges including aggravated murder.

According to Tremonton Police Chief, David Nance, he was the one who called 911 just before 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

"The male caller indicated he had an argument with another subject, a male acquaintance, and he had shot that individual," said Nance.

Police identified the victim as Michael Hogenson, 33. They said he had been living at the home with Thompson for a few months. Prior to that, he'd been living in Weber County.

Police said Thompson was a mechanic who had been living with this girlfriend and the victim. She was asleep at the time and has been interviewed by police.

Jones didn't know Thompson well, but say he was a friendly neighbor.

"I can’t say one thing bad about him at all because whenever I’d see him, he was usually walking out to his mailbox when he had his dogs with him and he’d wave and I’d wave," said Jones.

Jones says she'd never expect this from him or anyone else in this small town for that matter.

"This has been a total shock because this is a quiet little community. Things like this just don’t occur here," said Jones.

According to the local Tremonton newspaper, it's been 50 years since the town's last murder.

Thompson has been booked into Box Elder County Jail where he's facing aggravated homicide charges, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.