Nationwide hunt for ‘cold-blooded killer’ grandmother after husband, look-alike found dead

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – A nationwide search is underway for a Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband and a 59-year-old woman in two different states.

Lois Riess, 56, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota is believed to have murdered her husband, David Riess, whose body was found March 23 on their property, according to the Star Tribune.

Authorities believe Riess fled Minnesota, traveling to Florida where she's suspected of fatally shooting 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson. New video shows Reiss smiling and talking with Hutchinson at the Smokin' Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach before she allegedly killed her, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators found that Hutchinson's purse was in "disarray" with any cash, credit cards or identification missing.

"Further investigation revealed that Ms. Hutchinson was targeted due to the similarities in their appearance," Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference Friday. "Riess' mode of operation is to befriend women who resemble her and steal their identity."

Authorities say Riess, a grandmother and mother of three, has a history of gambling addiction problems.

"It has been determined that Riess has fled southwest Florida and traveled through the gulf states to Corpus Christi, Texas."

Her current whereabouts are unknown and Marceno warned people not to approach Riess, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

"She smiles and looks like anyone’s mother or grandmother," Marceno told NBC on Sunday night. "And yet she’s calculated, she’s targeted and an absolute cold-blooded killer."

Authorities warned that, when she runs out of resources, she may kill again.

After investigators found Reiss' abandoned Cadillac, they think she may be driving Hutchinson' vehicle – a white Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.

Anyone with information about Reiss' whereabouts is asked to call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s tip line at 1-877-996-6222 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.