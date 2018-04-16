× Moab officials ask for help locating lost wedding ring

MOAB, Utah — Moab City officials are asking for the public’s help in returning a lost wedding ring to its owner.

According to a Facebook post from Moab City, a woman lost the ring somewhere in downtown Moab while she was shopping on Thursday, April 12.

“The ring has deep sentimental value, especially because the woman’s husband of many years passed away last year, and she is distraught by the loss,” the Facebook post said.

The ring is similar to the one in the photo (above), but it is made up of three connecting rings with varying sizes of gemstones.

If you find the ring, call 435-259-8938 or bring it to the Moab Police Department at 217 E Center St.