Man shot to death in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A 33-year-old man was found shot to death in Tremonton early Monday morning.

According to Tremonton Police, officers responded to 3625 W 1000 N around 3:45 a.m. after Box Elder Communications Center received a call from the suspect, 33-year-old Brandon K. Thompson.

An investigation revealed Thompson and the other man had been involved in an argument that ended with gunfire, a news release Tremonton Police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name, pending notification of family members.

Thompson has been booked into the Box Elder County Jail on felony charges of aggravated homicide, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Officials with the Tremonton Police Department, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Bureau of Investigations, Utah Highway Patrol and Garland Police Department are investigating the incident.

Tremonton Leader reports this was the first murder in Tremonton in nearly 53 years.