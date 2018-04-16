Iron County Search and Rescue retrieves injured hiker near Kanarrah falls

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Iron County Search and Rescue teams conducted a search and rescue operation near Kanarrah Falls Monday.

“Iron County sheriff deputies, Iron county ropes team, Gold Cross, and Iron county search and rescue all jumped in and got it done,” the Iron County Sheriff wrote.

Pictures of the rescue show crews lifting the injured hiker on a stretcher near a waterfall:

Details regarding the nature of the hiker’s injury were unknown at the time of this report.