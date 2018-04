Strong winds have forced travel restrictions on roadways in northern Utah Monday.

The Utah Department of Transportation said high-profile vehicles are prohibited on I-80 eastbound and westbound from Lake Point in Tooele to Wendover at the state line (milepost 99 to milepost 1).

The high winds are expected to die down late Monday night and could be followed by snow Tuesday.

