× Gov. Herbert to sign ‘Our Schools Now’ tax bill

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Governor Gary Herbert is expected to sign the “Our Schools Now” tax bill Monday.

The signing will celebrate the legislative compromise that could bring increased funding to Utah schools.

Gov. Herbert will be joined by leaders of the “Our Schools Now” movement including Gail Miller of the Larry H. Miller companies.

The signing is slated for 11:15 a.m. at Meadowbrook Elementary School in Bountiful.

“Our Schools Now,” which proposed a tax hike to pay for education, was expected to drop its ballot initiative drive after striking a deal with the Utah State Legislature.