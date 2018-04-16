Discovery of fuel pocket forces emergency road closure in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A crew working on a sewer line project in Layton discovered what is believed to be a pocket of old fuel, which forced officials to close a section of Gentile St. Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Layton City, Gentile St. is closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic between Angel St. and Flint St.

Emergency crews are working to determine the origin of the leak, which was detected by subsurface crews working in the area.

