Drive-by shooting suspect’s truck caught on camera in Magna

MAGNA, Utah – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting at a Magna park filled with people Sunday night.

Unified Police detectives said the suspect’s vehicle was caught on video driving away from the scene, an older model Chevy pickup truck.

Someone at the park captured the evidence moments after shots were fired at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

The intended victims were at the park near 8941 W. 2600 S. for a children’s party, police said.

According to detectives, several children were in and around a bounce house when the shooting started.

Police said they aren’t sure how many people were in the truck, however, they know multiple shots were fired.

The suspect also shot one of the victim’s vehicles multiple times.

Unified Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Unified Police at (801) 743-7000.

